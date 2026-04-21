Sweeney cameo cut from 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

McKenna confirms Sweeney will not appear

The filmmakers decided to remove Sweeney's scene because it just didn't fit with how the story plays out. Writer Aline Brosh McKenna confirmed Sydney Sweeney won't appear in the sequel.

Still, fans can look forward to seeing Hathaway, Streep, Tucci, and Blunt return, plus newcomers like Lucy Liu and Justin Theroux, when The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters on May 1, 2026.