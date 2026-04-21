Sweeney cameo cut from 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
Entertainment
Sydney Sweeney was set to make a fun cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2, playing herself as a celebrity client styled by Emily Blunt's character at Dior's US headquarters.
But Entertainment Weekly reports her scene didn't make the final cut, even though it would have brought her together with Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Stanley Tucci.
McKenna confirms Sweeney will not appear
The filmmakers decided to remove Sweeney's scene because it just didn't fit with how the story plays out. Writer Aline Brosh McKenna confirmed Sydney Sweeney won't appear in the sequel.
Still, fans can look forward to seeing Hathaway, Streep, Tucci, and Blunt return, plus newcomers like Lucy Liu and Justin Theroux, when The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters on May 1, 2026.