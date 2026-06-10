Sweeney defends Cassie OnlyFans arc on 'Euphoria' citing validation

Levinson sought Sweeney input on OnlyFans

Levinson involved Sweeney in shaping these scenes, asking for her input before filming.

Sweeney said, "Do I agree with all of Cassie's decisions? Would I personally make these choices? No, of course not. But I'm an actor and that's my job, and this is Cassie's life, and to be able to do her justice and play her how she's to be played is to bring Sam's vision to life and to play Cassie in the most vulnerable and insane way possible."

Levinson praised her as "fearless" and "wonderfully professional," especially when she pushed for authenticity in the OnlyFans scenes.

If you want to see it all play out, Euphoria is streaming on HBO Max.