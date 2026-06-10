Sweeney defends Cassie OnlyFans arc on 'Euphoria' citing validation
Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie on HBO's Euphoria, is standing by her character's much-talked-about OnlyFans arc.
She shared with Vanity Fair that Cassie's choices come from her struggle for love and validation: "She doesn't know how to love herself unless someone else loves her," Sweeney explained.
Cassie struggles for love and validation.
Levinson sought Sweeney input on OnlyFans
Levinson involved Sweeney in shaping these scenes, asking for her input before filming.
Sweeney said, "Do I agree with all of Cassie's decisions? Would I personally make these choices? No, of course not. But I'm an actor and that's my job, and this is Cassie's life, and to be able to do her justice and play her how she's to be played is to bring Sam's vision to life and to play Cassie in the most vulnerable and insane way possible."
Levinson praised her as "fearless" and "wonderfully professional," especially when she pushed for authenticity in the OnlyFans scenes.
If you want to see it all play out, Euphoria is streaming on HBO Max.