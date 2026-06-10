Sweeney denies cast schedule blame for 'Euphoria' season 3 delays
Sydney Sweeney says the talk about Euphoria Season three being delayed because of rumored cast-schedule issues or behind-the-scenes drama is just "it's honestly crazy to watch how much social media and the press spin things."
In a Vanity Fair chat, she made it clear that the cast was in "first position" to HBO, so their schedules did not hold up production.
According to Sweeney, real reasons for the delay were things like the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, plus reported script development delays, not anyone's personal plans.
Cassie married to Nate, starts OnlyFans
Season three (which dropped April 12, 2026) jumps five years ahead, showing Cassie and the crew as adults.
Sweeney shared that creator Sam Levinson had Cassie's future mapped out: now she's married to Nate and living in the suburbs.
This season also explores Cassie starting an OnlyFans and still searching for validation.
Sweeney called playing this bittersweet, especially since the season already wrapped on May 31, 2026.