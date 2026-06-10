Sweeney denies cast schedule blame for 'Euphoria' season 3 delays Entertainment Jun 10, 2026

Sydney Sweeney says the talk about Euphoria Season three being delayed because of rumored cast-schedule issues or behind-the-scenes drama is just "it's honestly crazy to watch how much social media and the press spin things."

In a Vanity Fair chat, she made it clear that the cast was in "first position" to HBO, so their schedules did not hold up production.

According to Sweeney, real reasons for the delay were things like the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, plus reported script development delays, not anyone's personal plans.