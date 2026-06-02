Sweeney urged inclusion of Cassie nude scenes in 'Euphoria' finale Entertainment Jun 02, 2026

Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie in Euphoria, actually pushed for her nude scenes to be included in the show's final season.

Creator Sam Levinson shared that he was hesitant at first, but Sweeney pointed out, "Are you kidding? I'm playing an OnlyFans model. You're telling me you're going to, like, skirt around it?"

The finale aired May 31 and explored themes like validation and social media.