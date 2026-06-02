Sweeney urged inclusion of Cassie nude scenes in 'Euphoria' finale
Entertainment
Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie in Euphoria, actually pushed for her nude scenes to be included in the show's final season.
Creator Sam Levinson shared that he was hesitant at first, but Sweeney pointed out, "Are you kidding? I'm playing an OnlyFans model. You're telling me you're going to, like, skirt around it?"
The finale aired May 31 and explored themes like validation and social media.
Sweeney defended 'Euphoria' scenes, Demie uncomfortable
Sweeney has previously asked for cuts to unnecessary nude scenes. Her co-star Alexa Demie also spoke about feeling uncomfortable with some scenes but appreciated the collaborative approach on set.
After the finale aired, Sweeney defended her choice with an Instagram post: "It's called... acting."
Euphoria is now streaming on Max.