Swift and Kelce absent from 2026 Met Gala again
Entertainment
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were noticeably absent from the 2026 Met Gala, making it a full decade since Swift last attended.
The couple missed out again.
Swift's 2016 look, 'Fashion is Art'
Swift's last Met Gala moment in 2016 was unforgettable: she co-chaired the event in a metallic Louis Vuitton mini and cutout boots and rocked a bleached-blonde hair (an era she later referenced in her songs).
This year's gala dress code, "Fashion Is Art," celebrates fashion as creative expression, with the Met's Costume Institute exhibition running from May 10, 2026, to January 10, 2027.