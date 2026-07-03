Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce donate $26M ahead of wedding
What's the story
Ahead of their wedding, pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce have donated a whopping $26 million to over 20 charities across the US. The donation was made just days before their nuptials in New York City. The contribution was announced by representatives of Swift and Kelce, who together are worth an estimated $2.8 billion.
Donation breakdown
Notable recipients of the donation
The donation announcement did not mention the wedding but simply stated: "This week, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift donated $26 million to charities across the United States." The 20 organizations receiving support include nine food banks, an animal welfare organization, seven educational programs, and three children's hospitals. Notable recipients are City Harvest in New York City, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Harvesters - The Community Food Network in Kansas City, The Store in Nashville, and Rhode Island Community Food Bank.
Philanthropic legacy
Swift's long history of charitable donations
Swift has a long history of making significant charitable donations, often revealed by the recipient organizations. During her record-breaking concert tour, local food banks in various cities disclosed they had received donations from Swift as she passed through their communities. In recent years, her philanthropic efforts have included contributions to animal rescue organizations, disaster relief after hurricanes and tornadoes, hunger organizations, wildfire relief efforts, cardiovascular health initiatives, and children's hospitals.
Event specifics
Wedding reports have been confirmed by venue officials
While Swift's team has not confirmed the wedding, reports of the event at Madison Square Garden this weekend have been validated by venue officials and workers on the ground. According to these confirmations, a rehearsal dinner took place Thursday in a smaller auditorium at the venue. This will be followed by a larger celebration in the arena space on Friday.