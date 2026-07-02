Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding: Closest friends exempted from NDAs
What's the story
The highly anticipated wedding of pop star Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce is just around the corner, with preparations underway at New York City's Madison Square Garden (MSG). While most guests have reportedly been asked to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to maintain privacy, the couple's inner circle appears to have been exempted. An insider told Page Six that "their closest friends and family haven't been asked to sign NDAs."
Insider's insight
'Nobody wants to be the reason details leak'
The insider further revealed, "Protecting their privacy is just something everyone in their inner circle has always naturally done." "Nobody wants to be the reason details leak. The people in their inner circle have gone out of their way to protect them." "Some even offered to sign NDAs simply to give Taylor and Travis extra peace of mind."
Couple's appreciation
'They know there's enormous interest in every detail...'
The source also shared that Swift and Kelce, both 36, are "incredibly grateful for the people around them." "They know there's enormous interest in every detail of their wedding plans, so they don't take for granted how fiercely loyal their friends and family have been." The couple has been able to enjoy this experience without worrying about potential leaks because their loved ones "genuinely want to protect them."
Guest list
A-list guests expected to attend the wedding
The upcoming wedding is expected to be attended by a host of A-list celebrities. Some of the reported guests include Adrien Brody, Zoe Kravitz, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez. Meanwhile, the outlet reported that they spotted several vendors setting up for a massive event outside of MSG. The couple is reportedly building a massive castle inside MSG for their nuptials. They have also hired renowned celebrity wedding planner Mark Seed to conceptualize the bash.