Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding: Closest friends exempted from NDAs

Couple's appreciation

'They know there's enormous interest in every detail...'

The source also shared that Swift and Kelce, both 36, are "incredibly grateful for the people around them." "They know there's enormous interest in every detail of their wedding plans, so they don't take for granted how fiercely loyal their friends and family have been." The couple has been able to enjoy this experience without worrying about potential leaks because their loved ones "genuinely want to protect them."