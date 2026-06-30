Swift and Kelce watermark over 1,100 invites to trace leaks
Entertainment
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are going all out on privacy for their rumored July 3 wedding.
According to reports, they sent invitations to over 1,100 expected guests with each guest's name hidden in a watermark, so if an invite leaks, they'll know exactly who spilled.
Venue secret, McGraw and Nicks expected
Invitations went out back in spring and only mention the city and date, keeping the venue a secret (even though there's buzz about Madison Square Garden).
The celebration is set to be huge, with performances by Tim McGraw, Stevie Nicks, and maybe even Paul McCartney.
Fans are eager for more details as the big day gets closer.