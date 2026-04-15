Swift channels Taylor's 1950 lace gown and 'Elizabeth Taylor' video
Entertainment
Taylor Swift is taking inspiration from Elizabeth Taylor for her wedding dress, going for a classic, vintage vibe with lace details: think old-school Hollywood glam.
The look is said to echo the iconic gown Elizabeth Taylor wore in 1950, and it ties in with Swift's recent "Elizabeth Taylor" music video shoot.
Swift Kelce set July 3 wedding
Swift and Travis Kelce will say "I do" on July 3, 2026, in New York.
Save-the-dates are out, and Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid are working on a special video about the couple's journey.
There's even a karaoke night planned for guests, so expect some fun moments along with the big celebration.