Swift co-wrote country-style song with Antonoff for 'Toy Story 5'

Swift announces song release June 5

The song drops June 5, 2026, on Swift's web store, with studio, acoustic, and piano versions.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Swift said she's loved Toy Story since she was a kid and wrote this after an early movie screening.

Toy Story 5 hits theaters June 19 with all your favorite voices: Tom Hanks (Woody), Tim Allen (Buzz), Joan Cusack (Jessie), Annie Potts (Bo Peep), and John Ratzenberger (Hamm), all back for another adventure.