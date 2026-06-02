Swift co-wrote country-style song with Antonoff for 'Toy Story 5'
Entertainment
Taylor Swift is bringing her songwriting magic to Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 with a brand-new track called "I Knew It, I Knew You."
Co-written with Jack Antonoff, the song takes inspiration from Jessie and marks Swift's first country-style release in a while.
Swift announces song release June 5
The song drops June 5, 2026, on Swift's web store, with studio, acoustic, and piano versions.
Sharing the news on Instagram, Swift said she's loved Toy Story since she was a kid and wrote this after an early movie screening.
Toy Story 5 hits theaters June 19 with all your favorite voices: Tom Hanks (Woody), Tim Allen (Buzz), Joan Cusack (Jessie), Annie Potts (Bo Peep), and John Ratzenberger (Hamm), all back for another adventure.