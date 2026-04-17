Swift, Kelce reportedly weighing SWAT-style marksmen for Rhode Island wedding
Entertainment
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding plans just got a major upgrade in the security department.
With big-name guests expected, the couple is reportedly looking at "private SWAT team-style marksmen" and specialist units to keep things safe at Swift's Rhode Island estate.
Swift estate fortified for high-profile guests
The estate has basically turned into a fortress, with layered security and tight entry zones.
With Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, and Patrick Mahomes possibly attending, organizers are treating this as more than just a party: it's now one of the year's most closely guarded celebrity events.