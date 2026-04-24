Swift named Spotify's most-streamed artist on its 20th anniversary

Bad Bunny album most-streamed on Spotify

Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti is Spotify's most-streamed album so far, while The Weeknd's Blinding Lights takes the top spot for songs.

Ed Sheeran and Olivia Rodrigo also made big waves with their albums / (Deluxe) and SOUR.

Other tracks like Shape of You by Ed Sheeran and Starboy by The Weeknd and Daft Punk are still fan favorites.