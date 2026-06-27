Taylor Swift planning multiple outfit changes for her wedding?
What's the story
Pop icon Taylor Swift is reportedly planning to have multiple outfit changes during her upcoming wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce. The two-day event will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City next weekend, reported Page Six. Monse designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, ex-co-creative directors of Oscar de la Renta, are among the top contenders for designing one of Swift's gowns.
Dress inspiration
Swift's wedding dress might be inspired by Elizabeth Taylor's
Swift's wedding dress might be inspired by the gown worn by Dame Elizabeth Taylor when she married her first husband, Conrad Hilton, in 1950. A source told Daily Mail that Swift was so enamored with Taylor's style "when she was making her music video for that song" that she started looking up the actor's old gowns online for her own wedding dress.
Estimated cost
The couple is reportedly ready to spend big!
The couple is reportedly ready to spend big on their wedding, with early estimates suggesting a cost of around $20 million. The venue alone costs about $2.5 million to rent. Luxury wedding planner Sonal Shah told the New York Post that "once you add production, security, catering, entertainment, and decor, a Madison Square Garden wedding could very realistically become a $10 million to $20 million-plus event."
Guest uncertainty
Details of the wedding are being kept under wraps
Details of Swift and Kelce's wedding are being kept under wraps, with even their guests unsure about the location. NFL tight end George Kittle and his wife Claire recently revealed they have no idea where the celebration will be held. Meanwhile, confirmed invitees include Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce, singer Suki Waterhouse, Graham Norton, Ed Sheeran, and Zoe Kravitz, while Swift's ex, Harry Styles, is not expected to attend.