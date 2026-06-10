Swift turned heads in Erdem at 'Toy Story 5' premiere
Entertainment
Taylor Swift turned heads at the Toy Story 5 world premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, stepping out in a striking off-the-shoulder mini dress from Erdem's fall 2026 collection.
With its corseted bodice, pannier skirt, and arm ties, plus her signature red lip and side braid, Swift's look was both bold and playful.
Swift releases 'Toy Story 5' song
Beyond the red carpet, Swift dropped an original song for the film called "I Knew It, I Knew You," inspired by Jessie the cowgirl.
Co-written with Jack Antonoff and released June 5, the track feels like "Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time," as Swift put it.
Promo photos show her embracing a rustic vibe that fans say reminds them of her early country days.