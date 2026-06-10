Swift turned heads in Erdem at 'Toy Story 5' premiere

Swift releases 'Toy Story 5' song

Beyond the red carpet, Swift dropped an original song for the film called "I Knew It, I Knew You," inspired by Jessie the cowgirl.

Co-written with Jack Antonoff and released June 5, the track feels like "Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time," as Swift put it.

Promo photos show her embracing a rustic vibe that fans say reminds them of her early country days.