Swift's engagement ring design sells through Artifex Bridal April 10

Artifex Bridal limited drops feature hand-engraving

The Artifex Bridal line features limited releases (about 25 rings per drop) plus matching bracelets and earrings.

Each piece is hand-engraved in Lubeck's signature style, so no two are exactly alike.

The first release includes a sparkling 3.63-carat diamond ring with an engraved halo and some seriously unique details for anyone wanting something personal and exclusive.