Swift's engagement ring design sells through Artifex Bridal April 10
Entertainment
Swifties, get ready: Taylor Swift's engagement ring (yep, the one designed by Kindred Lubeck, with possible input from Travis Kelce) is coming out as a purchasable design you can actually buy.
It's part of the Artifex Bridal collection dropping April 10, so fans can snag a piece inspired by Taylor's real-life bling without breaking the bank.
Artifex Bridal limited drops feature hand-engraving
The Artifex Bridal line features limited releases (about 25 rings per drop) plus matching bracelets and earrings.
Each piece is hand-engraved in Lubeck's signature style, so no two are exactly alike.
The first release includes a sparkling 3.63-carat diamond ring with an engraved halo and some seriously unique details for anyone wanting something personal and exclusive.