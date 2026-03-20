'Swim' is BTS's 1st full group release since 2022

The song marks the start of their world tour

The "Swim" music video, shot in Lisbon by Tanu Muino and featuring Lili Reinhart, takes viewers from the Museu de Marinha to a sailing ship, a nod to BTS's journey back into the spotlight.

Written by RM, the song is all about pushing through tough times.

To celebrate, BTS will host a free showcase in Seoul and pop up on global stages like The Tonight Show. Their world tour kicks off this April.