'Swim' is BTS's 1st full group release since 2022
Entertainment
BTS just dropped their new single "Swim," their first full group release since 2022, and fans everywhere are buzzing.
The track, which leads their upcoming album ARIRANG, landed today at 1pm KST, and its teaser racked up over a million views within minutes, showing just how much everyone missed them.
The song marks the start of their world tour
The "Swim" music video, shot in Lisbon by Tanu Muino and featuring Lili Reinhart, takes viewers from the Museu de Marinha to a sailing ship, a nod to BTS's journey back into the spotlight.
Written by RM, the song is all about pushing through tough times.
To celebrate, BTS will host a free showcase in Seoul and pop up on global stages like The Tonight Show. Their world tour kicks off this April.