Sydney Towle, 26, chronicles cholangiocarcinoma fight while in TIL trial

Towle walked Miami Swim Week runway

Sydney has faced tough moments, like spending last Fourth of July in the hospital and dealing with harsh online comments about her prognosis.

Still, she stays optimistic: "Ultimately, it's my life," and believes things will work out.

Recently, she walked the Miami Swim Week runway to celebrate post-cancer bodies and keeps reminding followers that "miracles happen every day; nobody knows for sure what's gonna happen."