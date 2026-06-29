Sydney Towle, 26, chronicles cholangiocarcinoma fight while in TIL trial
Entertainment
Sydney Towle, a 26-year-old TikTok creator with more than 1 million followers, is sharing her journey with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare bile duct cancer she's been fighting since age 23.
She's currently in a clinical trial for TIL therapy, which uses chemotherapy and lab-grown immune cells to help her body fight back.
Towle walked Miami Swim Week runway
Sydney has faced tough moments, like spending last Fourth of July in the hospital and dealing with harsh online comments about her prognosis.
Still, she stays optimistic: "Ultimately, it's my life," and believes things will work out.
Recently, she walked the Miami Swim Week runway to celebrate post-cancer bodies and keeps reminding followers that "miracles happen every day; nobody knows for sure what's gonna happen."