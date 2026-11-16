Sylvester Stallone biopic 'I Play Rocky' crosses ₹1cr in India
What's the story
The biographical film I Play Rocky, which chronicles Sylvester Stallone's early career, has crossed the ₹1 crore mark in gross collections in India. The movie was released internationally on November 13 and had special screenings in the US and UK on November 6. Despite facing stiff competition from other releases, it has managed to perform well at the box office.
Box office performance
'I Play Rocky' in numbers
According to Sacnilk, I Play Rocky collected ₹37L on its third day of box office collection in India. This brings the overall net collection of the biographical film to ₹99L, while the net gross collection came to around ₹1.11 crore.
The film's numbers did witness a spike over the weekend despite being screened across 217 screens, a significant drop from its opening day count of 223 screens on November 13.
Global earnings
Film's performance at the international box office
Beyond India's box office collection, I Play Rocky has also made a mark on the global stage.
The film has reportedly collected over $1.7 million worldwide, with North America contributing $9,54,138 to its earnings after a slow start of just $3,37,465 on Day 1.
The UK added another $8,11,489 (£6,516) to the film's total collections.
Star-studded lineup
Meet the cast of 'I Play Rocky'
The film stars Anthony Ippolito as Stallone, with AnnaSophia Robb as his wife Sasha Czack, and Matt Dillon as his father Frank Stallone Sr.
The cast also includes PJ Byrne as Irwin Winkler (Rocky producer), Toby Kebbell as Robert Chartoff (Rocky producer), Stephan James as Carl Weathers (Stallone's co-star who played Apollo Creed), and Tracy Letts as Sandy Maddox (a composite character of several United Artists executives).