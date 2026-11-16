Sylvester Stallone biopic 'I Play Rocky' crosses ₹1cr in India

According to Sacnilk, I Play Rocky collected ₹37L on its third day of box office collection in India. This brings the overall net collection of the biographical film to ₹99L, while the net gross collection came to around ₹1.11 crore.

The film's numbers did witness a spike over the weekend despite being screened across 217 screens, a significant drop from its opening day count of 223 screens on November 13.