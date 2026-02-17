SZA's 'Shivratri' appearance goes viral; fans love her Indian sari
Entertainment
SZA, the Grammy-winning singer, made a special appearance at the Maha Shivratri festival at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, which was held on February 15 and 16.
Dressed in a bright yellow sari, she joined the spiritual event with her mom and even led a chant on stage—clips of the moment quickly went viral.
Fans loved seeing her embrace Indian culture and spirituality.
Fans loved seeing her embrace Indian culture and spirituality
Social media was buzzing as people celebrated SZA's involvement, calling it a beautiful blend of cultures.
This isn't her first time with Isha Foundation—she's shared before how much these experiences have meant to her, showing she's genuinely connected to its teachings.