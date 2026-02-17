SZA's 'Shivratri' appearance goes viral; fans love her Indian sari Entertainment Feb 17, 2026

SZA, the Grammy-winning singer, made a special appearance at the Maha Shivratri festival at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, which was held on February 15 and 16.

Dressed in a bright yellow sari, she joined the spiritual event with her mom and even led a chant on stage—clips of the moment quickly went viral.

Fans loved seeing her embrace Indian culture and spirituality.