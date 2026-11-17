T-Series, Hungama launch new micro-drama platform
What's the story
T-Series, the renowned Indian music label and film studio, has joined hands with Hungama Digital Media Entertainment to launch a new micro-drama platform named FastTV. The venture is reportedly backed by an investment of ₹300 crore ($32 million) from both partners. The funds will be used for original programming, technology development, and expanding its customer base. T-Series and Hungama Entertainment own the venture in equal shares, per Variety.
Market potential
Micro-drama's global revenue growth
The launch of FastTV comes at a time when the short-episode format is gaining popularity worldwide.
Per the companies, micro-drama generated $11 billion in global revenue last year and is expected to exceed $14 billion by 2026. In India, two-thirds of viewers were introduced to this format within the last year alone.
Content creation
Content tailored for mobile screens
FastTV will feature original content created specifically for mobile screens by a team of writers, directors, and actors from Indian cinema and television.
The series will cover various genres and languages, with episodes designed to be consumed in one sitting and resumed the next day.
The platform plans to localize these stories into multiple Indian languages for audiences in 190 countries where Indian content is already popular.
Tech and music
Platform development and production technology
Hungama has spent 18 months developing the FastTV platform and the AI production technology that powers it.
The system allows stories to be developed, produced, and localized across languages quickly enough to keep up with the micro-drama format.
T-Series will contribute original music and soundtracks for FastTV's series.
Future plans
'We see immense potential in combining storytelling, music, and technology...'
Bhushan Kumar, chair and managing director of T-Series, expressed his excitement about the venture.
He said, "We see immense potential in combining compelling storytelling, world-class music, and technology to create a distinctive viewing experience."
Neeraj Roy, founder and CEO of Hungama, emphasized the need for stories written for mobile devices that can be told in minutes and made to travel.
FastTV's first slate of originals is currently under development.