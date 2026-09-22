T-Series releases 'Main Na Raha Mera' song sung by Singh
Entertainment
T-Series just dropped the title song for Main Na Raha Mera, and Arijit Singh's heartfelt vocals really set the mood.
The track, crafted by composer Rahul Nair and lyricist Dev Pandey, dives deep into love and heartbreak, the main themes of this upcoming romantic drama starring Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai.
'Main Na Raha Mera' video online
The song is out now on all music platforms, with a video up on T-Series's YouTube channel. Created by Adhyayan Suman, he called Arijit's performance, "His voice gives the song an honesty and vulnerability that I always hoped it would have."
Adhyayan Suman said, "Maine Dhoondne Ko Zamaane Mein" crossed a billion views, and with this song, I hope we can make it even bigger.
Catch Main Na Raha Mera in theaters from October 23, 2026.