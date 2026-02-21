'I never clashed': Taapsee addresses feud with Kangana Ranaut

Taapsee Pannu recently spoke about her long-standing feud with Kangana Ranaut . The two have been at loggerheads since 2019, with Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel calling Pannu a "sasti (cheap) copy" and Ranaut labeling her a "B-grade actress" and "she-man." In a recent interview, Pannu revisited the controversy, insisting she never started the fight and is open to moving forward.

Statement Pannu on how the fight started Pannu told journalist Shubhankar Mishra, "I don't know when I ever fought. A fight happens when two people clash. I never clashed. You tell me, have I ever said even a single line against her?" Addressing the "cheap copy" remark, she said, "Her sister called me a 'cheap copy.' She said that since I don't earn as much money here, that makes me cheap." "If she is such a brilliant actress, I have no problem being called her copy."

Collaboration Is she open to patching up with Ranaut? When it was suggested that strong women are often perceived as rivals, Pannu said that Ranaut is her senior, and she is open to friendship. She clarified that while she can't predict Ranaut's response, she's clear about her own intentions.

Nepotism debate Did their feud benefit star kids? Pannu was also asked if their feud indirectly benefited star kids during the nepotism debate. She said, "I don't know about them, but someone or the other must have benefited in some way. Like I said, from my side, there was never any fight. But I do feel that someone must have gained from it." She added that industry divisions aren't just between insiders and outsiders.

