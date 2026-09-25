Taapsee praises 'Gandhari' producer Kanika for her 'knack' for OTT
What's the story
After the success of their third Netflix collaboration, Gandhari, actor Taapsee Pannu and writer and producer Kanika Dhillon now want to push boundaries with their next project. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Pannu credited Dhillon's understanding of what keeps OTT audiences engaged as a key reason behind their successful partnership. "I believe Kanika has kind of figured out the knack of how to keep the OTT audiences engaged," she said.
Viewing environment
'You are fighting against that pause button'
Pannu highlighted the unique challenges of OTT storytelling, where viewers can easily pause or stop watching if their interest wanes.
She explained, "Because OTT, kind of you are fighting against that pause button that can happen any time; it is unlike theater experience where you participate, and you sit in that dark room, your full focus is on the screen."
Creative collaboration
Pannu says she takes a 'leap of faith' with Dhillon
Pannu emphasized her trust in Dhillon's storytelling skills, saying, "All I do is kind of like take that leap of faith with her, trust that, you know, she knows how to take the film till the end in the most, the best possible way and have to just believe in her."
She added that her role is to deliver a performance that feels organic based on what is written.
Future plans
New project will push the envelope even more
The success of Gandhari has further boosted the confidence of Pannu and Dhillon.
The actor revealed, "Here, definitely it is a big confidence boost for Kanika and me to collaborate again together...you know, try to push the envelope even more to take bigger risks to kind of present something new yet...bend the genre."
She added that their willingness to avoid established formulas may be central to their partnership.