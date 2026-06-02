'Taarkata' trailer teases dark Bengali thriller starring Chatterjee as ex-cop
Entertainment
The trailer for Taarkata just dropped, teasing a dark and twisty Bengali web series where crime, revenge, and secrets collide.
Vikram Chatterjee stars as Agni, an ex-cop whose life spins out of control thanks to buried truths.
Directed by Samik Roy Chowdhury, the show also features Priyanka Sarkar and Meiyang Chang (making his Bengali debut).
'Taarkata' premieres September 22 on ZEE5
Director Chowdhury calls it a new spin on thrillers: each character hides something big, shaping their choices in surprising ways.
Chatterjee describes the project as "an enriching and challenging journey," aiming for both suspense and emotional depth.
Taarkata premieres September 22 on ZEE5, promising layered storytelling that digs into what really drives people's actions.