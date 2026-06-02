'Taarkata' trailer teases dark Bengali thriller starring Chatterjee as ex-cop

'Taarkata' premieres September 22 on ZEE5

Director Chowdhury calls it a new spin on thrillers: each character hides something big, shaping their choices in surprising ways.

Chatterjee describes the project as "an enriching and challenging journey," aiming for both suspense and emotional depth.

Taarkata premieres September 22 on ZEE5, promising layered storytelling that digs into what really drives people's actions.