Tabu asks Delhi High Court to protect her personality rights

Tabu, the celebrated actress, has asked the Delhi High Court for help after approaching the Delhi High Court seeking protection against the alleged unauthorized use of her name, image, likeness and other identity attributes, including AI-generated content and digital impersonation.

She wants the court to protect her personality rights and put a stop to digital impersonation.

During the hearing, Justice Jyoti Singh pointed out some errors in the list of people Tabu is suing and asked her lawyer to update it.