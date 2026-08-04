Tabu asks Delhi High Court to protect her personality rights
Tabu, the celebrated actress, has asked the Delhi High Court for help after approaching the Delhi High Court seeking protection against the alleged unauthorized use of her name, image, likeness and other identity attributes, including AI-generated content and digital impersonation.
She wants the court to protect her personality rights and put a stop to digital impersonation.
During the hearing, Justice Jyoti Singh pointed out some errors in the list of people Tabu is suing and asked her lawyer to update it.
Celebrities file cases over deepfakes
Tabu isn't alone: stars like former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, and Karan Johar have also gone to court over similar issues recently.
The Delhi High Court is becoming a key player in protecting celebrities from fake endorsements and deepfakes as tech keeps evolving.
The next hearing in Tabu's case is set for August 6.