Tabu wraps 1st schedule of 'King 100' with Nagarjuna
What's the story
Tabu has wrapped up the first schedule of her upcoming film King 100 with Nagarjuna Akkineni. The actor shared the news on Instagram, posting pictures from her vanity van with her team members. She looked stunning in a white shirt and was seen smiling widely as she posed for selfies. "End of Sched 1 #king100 #telugutravails," read the caption.
Reunion
A look at film's premise and team
The film is a commercial drama that revolves around a father-daughter relationship. It marks the reunion of Tabu and Nagarjuna after 28 years, their last collaboration being the 1998 film Aavida Maa Aavide. The duo had also collaborated in Ninne Pelladata (1996). The movie is directed by Ra. Karthik.
Film details
More about the film and its cast
In King 100, Nagarjuna plays the lead role while Tabu has an important role. The two are not paired romantically, and the film has two other female actors as the main love interests. The film will also reportedly use de-aging technology to show Nagarjuna's character at ages 25 and 60. The cast includes Sushmita Bhatt and Vijayendra, with more names yet to be announced.