Tabu wraps 1st schedule of 'King 100' with Nagarjuna

The film is a commercial drama that revolves around a father-daughter relationship. It marks the reunion of Tabu and Nagarjuna after 28 years, their last collaboration being the 1998 film Aavida Maa Aavide. The duo had also collaborated in Ninne Pelladata (1996). The movie is directed by Ra. Karthik.

Film details

More about the film and its cast

In King 100, Nagarjuna plays the lead role while Tabu has an important role. The two are not paired romantically, and the film has two other female actors as the main love interests. The film will also reportedly use de-aging technology to show Nagarjuna's character at ages 25 and 60. The cast includes Sushmita Bhatt and Vijayendra, with more names yet to be announced.