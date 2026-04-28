'King 100': Nagarjuna, Tabu to reunite after 30 years

Nagarjuna Akkineni is all set to deliver his 100th film, tentatively titled King 100. The film will be directed by Ra Karthik and will see him reunite with co-star Tabu after nearly 30 years. The duo last worked together in the 1998 Telugu film Aavida Maa Aavide. The film has finally gone into production.

Social media post This is how Tabu announced her next film On Monday, Tabu took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse from the sets of King 100. She posted a photo that shows the film's clapboard resting on a huge black leather seat. "And we begin with the #King100 #Nagarjuna @annapurnastudios," she wrote. The post instantly went viral, with fans excited to see Tabu and Nagarjuna reunite once again.

Director's response Director Karthik's sweet note to Tabu Director Karthik responded to Tabu's post, expressing his happiness about working with her. He wrote, "Mam!! I'm really happy to work with you. Thank you!!" Fans were equally excited about the reunion, with comments like "The comeback of the jodi that we needed" and "Ninne Pelladatha vibes are back! 2026 is officially blessed with this reunion. Can't wait to see the magic they create again!"

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Film history Here's what Nagarjuna said about working with Tabu again Nagarjuna and Tabu have previously worked together in Ninne Pelladata (1996) and Aavida Maa Aavide (1998). In an interview with Deccan Chronicle earlier, Nagarjuna had said, "We go back a very long way. I've known her from the time she started." He added that when Tabu learned he was doing his 100th film, she wanted to be a part of it.

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Film theme More on 'King 100' Speaking to Variety India last month, Nagarjuna said King 100 is a "total commercial script" that focuses on the father-daughter relationship. The film will not pair him and Tabu romantically, as it has two other female actors as the primary love interests. Nagarjuna's Super co-star Anushka Shetty's name had come up as one of the probable choices. It will also reportedly use de-aging technology to portray him at different ages from 25 to 60.