Tabu returns to South films with Vijay Sethupathi's 'Slumdog'
Entertainment
Tabu is making her much-awaited return to South Indian films after six years, starring in the action thriller Slumdog: 33 Temple Road alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Samyuktha.
Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the movie is set to release later in 2026 and is currently in postproduction.
Tabu's Telugu skills made filming more fun, says Samyuktha
Born in Hyderabad, Tabu brings extra authenticity to her role, with costar Samyuktha noting how her Telugu skills made filming more fun.
This project feels like a homecoming for Tabu, who made her lead debut in the Telugu film Coolie No. 1 and has won major awards like two National Film Awards and the Padma Shri.