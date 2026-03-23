Tabu returns to South films with Vijay Sethupathi's 'Slumdog'

Tabu's Telugu skills made filming more fun, says Samyuktha

Born in Hyderabad, Tabu brings extra authenticity to her role, with costar Samyuktha noting how her Telugu skills made filming more fun.

This project feels like a homecoming for Tabu, who made her lead debut in the Telugu film Coolie No. 1 and has won major awards like two National Film Awards and the Padma Shri.