Nagarjuna's 'King100': Tabu looks regal in 1st look
What's the story
The makers of King100 have unveiled the first look of actor Tabu from the film. The announcement was made on Wednesday, November 4, to celebrate her birthday. In this new role, she plays Mahanthi Jhansi Rani, a formidable political figure whose presence commands attention. A nearly one-minute glimpse was also released, which features her taking an oath of office in a strikingly authoritative avatar.
Character insight
Teaser shows Tabu's character and her hard work
The teaser gives us a glimpse into a character who seems to have earned her position through sheer hard work, not luck.
With her composed demeanor and distinctive screen presence, Tabu adds an air of mystery to the role.
Her character in the glimpse says, "There are only two kinds of people in this world - one who believes in hard work and one in luck. I hate luck."
Birthday wishes
Nagarjuna shares poster with birthday wish for Tabu
Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, who shares a long history with Tabu, shared the character poster of Tabu, along with a birthday wish.
He wrote, "Happy Birthday to Dear #Tabutiful. The world will never forget Pandu from Ninne Pelladata... and now you'll be etched in our memories as "Mahanthi Jhansi Rani." You made this film so special (sic)."
Their last collaboration was in the 1998 film Aavida Maa Aavide, while they also starred together in the 1996 blockbuster Ninne Pelladata.
Film details
Everything to know about 'King100'
Written and directed by RA Karthik, King100 stars Nagarjuna in a lead role. The film is being produced by Annapurna Studios, the production house founded by Nagarjuna's father, late actor-producer Akkineni Nageswara Rao.
The technical crew includes Devi Sri Prasad as music composer, Raja Mahadhevan as cinematographer, Navin Nooli as editor, and Sathees Kumar N as production designer.
It will be released worldwide on December 24 this year.