'SlumDog-33 Temple Road' promo: Tabu unleashes fury as Gauri Hegde

In the video, Tabu's character is described as "fearless" and "powerful."

The gritty clip shows her taking on various adversaries.

The actor also worked on a Hyderabadi dialect for the role.

"So much fun speaking the Hyderabadi dialect!" she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

"Can't wait for you all to experience #SlumDog - 33 Temple Road in theaters soon."