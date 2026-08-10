'SlumDog-33 Temple Road' promo: Tabu unleashes fury as Gauri Hegde
What's the story
Tabu has unveiled her character from the upcoming film SlumDog-33 Temple Road, directed by Puri Jagannadh. The actor plays Gauri Hegde, a no-nonsense Income Tax officer who isn't afraid to take on anyone in her way. She shared a video on social media, describing her character as "fierce, fearless, and always ready to stand her ground." The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi.
Character details
Tabu shared details about her character
In the video, Tabu's character is described as "fearless" and "powerful."
The gritty clip shows her taking on various adversaries.
The actor also worked on a Hyderabadi dialect for the role.
"So much fun speaking the Hyderabadi dialect!" she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.
"Can't wait for you all to experience #SlumDog - 33 Temple Road in theaters soon."
Co-stars' reaction
What did fans say?
Charmme Kaur, who is also a producer of the film, commented on Tabu's post. She wrote, "Can't wait to show your power in the film Cheers to the most versatile actor."
Fans were equally excited about Tabu's role. One user wrote, "The Hyderabadi dialect??? Tabu, you're about to have us all obsessed again," while another said, "Absolute fire."
Another noted, "Tabu is back and how!"
Film details
Everything to know about the film
The project, which released its gritty teaser in June, also stars Samyuktha, Duniya Vijay Kumar, Brahmaji, and VTV Ganesh.
Produced by Jagannadh and Kaur under Puri Connects, SlumDog-33 Temple Road is expected to be a high-octane action drama.
The release date is yet to be announced.