Taha Shah Badussha leads Karan Johar-produced series 'Nazdeekiyan'

Series reimagines Johar's film 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna'

Nazdeekiyan reimagines Johar's 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: think deeper dives into love, loyalty, and complicated choices.

For Badussha, who called his casting "a full-circle journey," it's a big reunion with Johar since their Gippi days.

If you're into stories about real feelings and tough decisions in relationships, this one might be for you.