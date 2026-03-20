Taha Shah Badussha leads Karan Johar-produced series 'Nazdeekiyan'
Entertainment
Taha Shah Badussha is set to headline Nazdeekiyan, a new Amazon Prime Video series produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta for Dharmatic Entertainment.
Announced at a recent OTT slate event in Mumbai, the show also stars Paresh Pahuja, Aakanksha Singh, and Nikita Dutta.
Expect a fresh look at modern relationships and emotional struggles.
Series reimagines Johar's film 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna'
Nazdeekiyan reimagines Johar's 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: think deeper dives into love, loyalty, and complicated choices.
For Badussha, who called his casting "a full-circle journey," it's a big reunion with Johar since their Gippi days.
If you're into stories about real feelings and tough decisions in relationships, this one might be for you.