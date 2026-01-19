Tahir Raj Bhasin and Saiyami Kher kick off shoot for Vikram Phadnis's new drama

Why does this matter?

Saiyami Kher is taking on a lead role she says "requires emotional honesty" and says the story arrived at a special moment for her.

She reunites with Vineet Kumar Singh after their earlier film Jaat, promising strong chemistry.

With Bhasin known for bold choices (like in Special Ops 2) and Phadnis's track record of content-driven stories, this project could be one to watch for fans of fresh Hindi cinema.