'Klara and the Sun' reviews: Taika Waititi calls critics 'irrelevant'

In his Instagram post, Waititi wrote, "I haven't read a review of anything aimed at me or my peers in almost 15 years. But I do listen to the people."

He added, "So this Halloween, let's spare a thought for those sad lost souls who couldn't achieve their dreams of becoming artists, and thus became critics. The same people who also hated Jojo Rabbit. Irrelevant. Out of touch. Obsolete. In the bin."