'Klara and the Sun' reviews: Taika Waititi calls critics 'irrelevant'
What's the story
Taika Waititi has defended his latest film, Klara and the Sun, against negative reviews and poor box-office performance. The director shared a post on Instagram with the film's poster and its Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 78%. This is in stark contrast to its critic score of 28%, which is reportedly Waititi's lowest yet.
Director's statement
'Let's spare a thought for sad lost souls...': Waititi
In his Instagram post, Waititi wrote, "I haven't read a review of anything aimed at me or my peers in almost 15 years. But I do listen to the people."
He added, "So this Halloween, let's spare a thought for those sad lost souls who couldn't achieve their dreams of becoming artists, and thus became critics. The same people who also hated Jojo Rabbit. Irrelevant. Out of touch. Obsolete. In the bin."
Box office performance
'Klara and the Sun' failed to impress critics and audiences
Klara and the Sun, which stars Jenna Ortega as an android trying to connect with her new owner, a sick girl named Josie, had a disappointing debut.
The film opened at No. 15 in theaters last weekend, earning only $720K from 880 locations, per Variety.
The project, based on Kazuo Ishiguro's namesake novel, also features Amy Adams, Natasha Lyonne, and Steve Buscemi.
Actor's perspective
Ortega also doesn't read reviews
Ortega, who plays the lead role in Klara and the Sun, also recently spoke about not reading reviews of her films.
In a Vogue interview, she said that doing so would send her "into a psychosis of some sort."
She also revealed that she doesn't check box office updates when her team sends them because "I don't want it to become a numbers thing."