Takalkar, 99, legendary cymbalist dies Sunday after week in hospital
Entertainment
Mauli Takalkar, a true legend of Indian classical and devotional music, died Sunday at age 99 after a week in the hospital.
Known for his incredible skill with cymbals, he played alongside some of the biggest names in music and was laid to rest the same evening.
Takalkar performed santwani with Joshi
Starting out as a dedicated student under Madhavbuwa Sukale, Takalkar went on to perform with icons like Bal Gandharva and Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, joining Joshi for more than 2,500 performances of the Santwani program worldwide.
Even at nearly 100, he was still being honored for his impact and remarkable energy.