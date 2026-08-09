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Home / News / Entertainment News / Murali Sharma joins Chiranjeevi's 'Mega 158' cast
Murali Sharma joins Chiranjeevi's 'Mega 158' cast
Murali Sharma to star in 'Mega 158'

Murali Sharma joins Chiranjeevi's 'Mega 158' cast

By Isha Sharma
Aug 09, 2026
02:52 pm
What's the story

The upcoming film of Mega Star Chiranjeevi, tentatively titled Mega 158, has added another talented actor to its cast. On the occasion of actor Murali Sharma's birthday on Sunday, the makers announced that he will be a part of the project. The news has further heightened expectations for this highly-anticipated venture.

Role mystery

Details of Sharma's character remain under wraps

While the announcement of Sharma's addition to Mega 158 has been met with excitement, the details of his character remain under wraps.

Sharma has a frequent presence in the South film industry and was recently seen in projects such as S Saraswathi, Mass Jathara, and Super Subbu.

The upcoming film also stars Anaswara Rajan and Nivetha Pethuraj in key roles.

Thaman is composing the music for this project, which is being produced by KVN Productions.

Director-actor duo

Chiranjeevi to play mafia don in 'Mega 158'

The film is a collaboration between Chiranjeevi and director Bobby.

They previously worked together on the mass action entertainer Waltair Veerayya.

The plot details have not been revealed, but reports suggest that it will showcase Chiranjeevi in a never-before-seen role as a mafia don set against the backdrop of Kolkata.

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