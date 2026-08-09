Murali Sharma joins Chiranjeevi's 'Mega 158' cast

While the announcement of Sharma's addition to Mega 158 has been met with excitement, the details of his character remain under wraps.

Sharma has a frequent presence in the South film industry and was recently seen in projects such as S Saraswathi, Mass Jathara, and Super Subbu.

The upcoming film also stars Anaswara Rajan and Nivetha Pethuraj in key roles.

Thaman is composing the music for this project, which is being produced by KVN Productions.