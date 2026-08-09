Murali Sharma joins Chiranjeevi's 'Mega 158' cast
What's the story
The upcoming film of Mega Star Chiranjeevi, tentatively titled Mega 158, has added another talented actor to its cast. On the occasion of actor Murali Sharma's birthday on Sunday, the makers announced that he will be a part of the project. The news has further heightened expectations for this highly-anticipated venture.
Role mystery
Details of Sharma's character remain under wraps
While the announcement of Sharma's addition to Mega 158 has been met with excitement, the details of his character remain under wraps.
Sharma has a frequent presence in the South film industry and was recently seen in projects such as S Saraswathi, Mass Jathara, and Super Subbu.
The upcoming film also stars Anaswara Rajan and Nivetha Pethuraj in key roles.
Thaman is composing the music for this project, which is being produced by KVN Productions.
Director-actor duo
Chiranjeevi to play mafia don in 'Mega 158'
The film is a collaboration between Chiranjeevi and director Bobby.
They previously worked together on the mass action entertainer Waltair Veerayya.
The plot details have not been revealed, but reports suggest that it will showcase Chiranjeevi in a never-before-seen role as a mafia don set against the backdrop of Kolkata.