Tamannaah Bhatia starts shooting for 'Ragini 3'
What's the story
Tamannaah Bhatia has begun filming for the upcoming horror film Ragini 3 in London, reported Variety India. The movie, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, is a part of Balaji Motion Pictures's popular horror franchise and will be released in 2027. This marks Bhatia's first venture into this successful series.
Franchise details
'Ragini MMS' series has been a dependable success
The London schedule is the first leg of the film's production, with more shoots scheduled in the coming months.
While story details are still under wraps, the film is expected to stay true to the franchise's unique mix of supernatural horror, suspense, and commercial storytelling that made Ragini a successful theatrical brand.
The horror genre has been a dependable genre for Indian filmmakers more or less.
Franchise journey
'Ragini MMS' series started with theatrical films
The Ragini MMS franchise began with theatrical films before moving to streaming platforms.
It started with Ragini MMS in 2011, directed by Pawan Kripalani and starring Rajkummar Rao and Kainaz Motivala.
The sequel, Ragini MMS 2, was released in 2014 and starred Sunny Leone alongside Parvin Dabas, Sandhya Mridul, and Divya Dutta. Its song Baby Doll became a pop culture phenomenon.
Then there were two OTT seasons of Ragini MMS: Returns in 2017 and 2019.