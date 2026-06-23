Tamannaah on Bollywood v/s South cinema: 'Patriarchal vibe...'
What's the story
Tamannaah Bhatia, a prominent actor with nearly two decades of experience in the Indian film industry, recently opened up about her experiences in Bollywood and South cinema. In an interview with Forbes India, she spoke about the "patriarchal vibe" and "a gaze that's not very complimenting" toward women in South cinema. She explained that female actors who successfully combine performance-oriented roles with glamor often enjoy long careers.
Industry insights
'Two kinds of actors in Bollywood'
Bhatia shared, "In the Hindi film industry, there are two kinds of actors." "Those who have a more artistic take on things are better suited to playing certain kinds of characters. They might not necessarily do a glamorous song-and-dance number." "The Hindi film industry actually gives you the opportunity to do either/or, and the ones who do both inevitably become superstars."
Regional perspective
'The South needed that star quality to be...'
Bhatia also shared her thoughts on South cinema, saying she understood why people described it in certain ways. "Like it's a very specific gaze. It's a patriarchal sort of vibe, or it's a gaze that's not very complimenting." "I felt like I had understood the musical aspect of it. The South needed that star quality to be able to pull that off, so I personally feel that cinema is as restrictive, or even more restrictive, in that sense."
Upcoming project
Bhatia's upcoming project
Bhatia clarified that her observations were based on her personal experiences and acknowledged that others in the industry may have had different experiences. Meanwhile, Bhatia is now looking forward to the release of her upcoming film, Vvan: Force of the Forest. Directed by Deepak Mishra, the movie is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar, and Niraj Kothari. The film features Sidharth Malhotra and Bhatia in lead roles. It will be released on August 28.