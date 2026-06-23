Tamannaah on Bollywood v/s South cinema: 'Patriarchal vibe...'

Regional perspective

'The South needed that star quality to be...'

Bhatia also shared her thoughts on South cinema, saying she understood why people described it in certain ways. "Like it's a very specific gaze. It's a patriarchal sort of vibe, or it's a gaze that's not very complimenting." "I felt like I had understood the musical aspect of it. The South needed that star quality to be able to pull that off, so I personally feel that cinema is as restrictive, or even more restrictive, in that sense."