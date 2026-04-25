Tamhankar explains choosing challenging roles over playing it safe

Tamhankar gained recognition in 'Love Sonia'

Starting out on Marathi TV, Sai made her recognition with Love Sonia and went on to feature in films like Mimi and Bhakshak.

Her latest work, Matka King, set in 1960s Mumbai, sees her alongside Vijay Varma and Kritika Kamra.

Sai explains she's always up for characters that push her limits or offer something fresh: "Something that I know that is going to challenge me or something that I haven't done before or something I have done before, but this time I can do it differently. So there are really, I mean, there are hundreds of criteria to approach this process."