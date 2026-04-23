Tamhankar on 'Matka King' says typecasting has stark silver lining
Entertainment
Sai Tamhankar, who is currently seen on the show Matka King, is getting real about typecasting in Bollywood.
She says actors often get stuck with similar roles after a hit performance, but she also sees a "Yes, there's a stark silver lining of typecast."
Tamhankar picks diverse roles since 2003
Since her 2003 debut, Tamhankar has tried to pick different kinds of roles (like in Love Sonia and Bhakshak), even though it's tough to say no sometimes.
She calls it "Especially for me, it's very tough for me to say no to work. ", and hopes the industry will keep evolving so actors aren't boxed in as much.
In Matka King, set in 1960s Mumbai, she stars alongside Vijay Varma and Kritika Kamra, playing characters caught up in a high-stakes gambling world.