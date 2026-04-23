Tamhankar on 'Matka King' says typecasting has stark silver lining

Tamhankar picks diverse roles since 2003

Since her 2003 debut, Tamhankar has tried to pick different kinds of roles (like in Love Sonia and Bhakshak), even though it's tough to say no sometimes.

She calls it "Especially for me, it's very tough for me to say no to work. ", and hopes the industry will keep evolving so actors aren't boxed in as much.

In Matka King, set in 1960s Mumbai, she stars alongside Vijay Varma and Kritika Kamra, playing characters caught up in a high-stakes gambling world.