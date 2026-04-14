Tamil comedy-drama 'Resort' debuts on JioHotstar about Vetri and hospitality

'Resort' offers inside resort kitchen view

With actors like Thalivasal Vijay, Dharshna Sripal, and Badava Gopi in the mix, Resort gives you an inside look at what really goes on in resort kitchens—think workplace politics and everyday hustle.

Viewers are loving it so far (it's sitting at 7.4/10 on IMDb), and there are already 20 episodes packed with both laughs and real-life moments from the hospitality world.