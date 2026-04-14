Tamil comedy-drama 'Resort' debuts on JioHotstar about Vetri and hospitality
Entertainment
Resort, a new Tamil comedy-drama, just dropped on JioHotstar.
The show follows Vetri, a room service worker at a fancy beach resort who dreams of becoming a chef, even though he's got no formal training.
Things get tricky as he deals with his tough boss Nedumaran and all the behind-the-scenes drama that comes with working in hospitality.
'Resort' offers inside resort kitchen view
With actors like Thalivasal Vijay, Dharshna Sripal, and Badava Gopi in the mix, Resort gives you an inside look at what really goes on in resort kitchens—think workplace politics and everyday hustle.
Viewers are loving it so far (it's sitting at 7.4/10 on IMDb), and there are already 20 episodes packed with both laughs and real-life moments from the hospitality world.