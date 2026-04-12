Tamil filmmaker Ameer questions 'Jana Nayagan' political propaganda after leaks
Tamil actor-filmmaker Ameer is catching heat after commenting on leaked clips from Vijay's upcoming movie, Jana Nayagan.
The footage, which showed Muslims as terrorists, surfaced online before the film's release.
While most of the industry condemned the leak and called for a boycott, Ameer stirred things up on his WhatsApp status by questioning whether the film was pushing political propaganda.
'Jana Nayagan' leak prompts legal action
Ameer's remarks (and his viewing of pirated content) didn't sit well with many.
Stars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan slammed both the leak and its handling, urging strict punishment and citing systemic failure and certification delays.
Meanwhile, KVN Productions (the film's producer) said it will initiate civil and criminal proceedings against individuals who downloaded, stored, or circulated the leaked content, and Jana Nayagan's release is now delayed as it waits for CBFC certification, possibly pushing it to April 2026.