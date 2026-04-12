Tamil filmmaker Ameer questions 'Jana Nayagan' political propaganda after leaks

'Jana Nayagan' leak prompts legal action

Ameer's remarks (and his viewing of pirated content) didn't sit well with many.

Stars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan slammed both the leak and its handling, urging strict punishment and citing systemic failure and certification delays.

Meanwhile, KVN Productions (the film's producer) said it will initiate civil and criminal proceedings against individuals who downloaded, stored, or circulated the leaked content, and Jana Nayagan's release is now delayed as it waits for CBFC certification, possibly pushing it to April 2026.