Tamil horror thriller 'Sabdham' starring Aadhi Pinisetty streams on ZEE5

Pinisetty teams up with Dr. Avantika (Lakshmi Menon), a lecturer out to debunk ghosts, plus Simran as Diana (in a coma for 40 years) and Laila as Nancy Daniel. The movie's got music by Thaman and was shot across Chennai, Munnar, and Mumbai.

Check out reviews for 'Sabdham'

Reviews are mixed: some folks loved the sound design and Pinisetty's performance, while others felt the pacing dragged in the second half.

Still, if you're into horror with some fresh twists, it might be worth a watch.