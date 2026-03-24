Tamil horror thriller 'Sabdham' starring Aadhi Pinisetty streams on ZEE5
Entertainment
The Tamil horror thriller Sabdham is now streaming on ZEE5.
Released in theaters on February 28, the film follows Aadhi Pinisetty as Rooban, a paranormal investigator looking into mysterious student deaths at a medical college in Munnar.
Cast and crew of the film
Pinisetty teams up with Dr. Avantika (Lakshmi Menon), a lecturer out to debunk ghosts, plus Simran as Diana (in a coma for 40 years) and Laila as Nancy Daniel.
The movie's got music by Thaman and was shot across Chennai, Munnar, and Mumbai.
Check out reviews for 'Sabdham'
Reviews are mixed: some folks loved the sound design and Pinisetty's performance, while others felt the pacing dragged in the second half.
Still, if you're into horror with some fresh twists, it might be worth a watch.