Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay to release final 'Jana Nayagan'
Entertainment
Big news for fans: Thalapathy Vijay, now Tamil Nadu's chief minister after his 2026 election win, is expected to release his final film, Jana Nayagan, in the next two weeks.
Directed by H Vinoth, the movie features Vijay as IPS officer Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a role that already has fans buzzing and marks a memorable farewell to his acting career.
'Jana Nayagan' Hegde Kayal Deol villain
Jana Nayagan brings together a strong lineup: Pooja Hegde appears as Kayal (rumored to be a journalist), Bobby Deol plays the intense villain Sajjad Ali Mooradabadi, while Mamitha Baiju, and Gautham Vasudev Menon take on key roles as Viji Srikanth and her father.
With its ensemble cast and Vijay in a powerful lead, this film promises to be a major moment for Tamil cinema.