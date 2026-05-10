Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay to release final 'Jana Nayagan' Entertainment May 10, 2026

Big news for fans: Thalapathy Vijay, now Tamil Nadu's chief minister after his 2026 election win, is expected to release his final film, Jana Nayagan, in the next two weeks.

Directed by H Vinoth, the movie features Vijay as IPS officer Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a role that already has fans buzzing and marks a memorable farewell to his acting career.