Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay debuts in Tiruchi Monday
Entertainment
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is making his debut visit to Tiruchi this Monday.
He'll land at Tiruchi Airport around 4pm hop into an open vehicle, and travel a 13-kilometer route through the city before reaching St. Joseph's College ground.
There, he plans to thank voters for their support in the recent elections.
Police on C Joseph Vijay's route
Over 2,500 police personnel are being deployed along Vijay's route, with barricades and traffic diversions set up by senior officers.
Only people with QR code passes can enter the venue, which holds up to 5,000 attendees.
The organizers have promised drinking water, medical help, and parking so things run smoothly for everyone showing up.