Tamil Nadu CM Vijay allows 6 shows/day in theaters
What's the story
In a significant move, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced that theaters across the state can now screen up to six shows per day for newly released Tamil movies during their first week. The government stated that these additional screenings can be conducted from 6:00am to 2:30am the following day. This decision comes in response to requests from major industry bodies such as the Tamil Film Active Producers Association and the Tamil Film Producers Council.
Rule change
What was the previous rule?
Under Condition 14-A of the Form 'C' license issued under the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 1957, theaters were earlier restricted to four shows a day.
However, this restriction was relaxed by the current government to allow five shows a day during the first seven days of a movie's release and on public holidays, weekends, and local festival days.
Show timings
Why were early morning shows banned?
Early morning shows were a common practice in Tamil Nadu, with films being screened at midnight, 4:00am, and 6:00am.
However, this practice was halted after an unfortunate incident during the first-day-first-show celebration of Ajith's Thunivu in January 2023.
A fan dancing on a moving lorry fell and suffered fatal injuries, leading to the government banning early morning special shows.
Theaters were then allowed to screen major releases and festival movies from 9:00am with a maximum of five shows daily.