Tamil Nadu farmers' leader K.M. Abbas dies at 94
Entertainment
K.M. Abbas, a key voice for farmers in Tamil Nadu and former president of the Cumbum Valley Farmers's Association, died at 94 on Monday, October 26.
Known for tackling water issues at the Mullaperiyar dam and serving as president of the Five Southern Districts Farmers's Association, he brought together farmers from across five districts to fight for their rights.
Abbas wrote on Mullaperiyar dam, mourned
Abbas also wrote books about the Mullaperiyar dam and its architect who built the dam, Col. Pennicuick.
His death sparked heartfelt tributes across Tamil Nadu, many recalling his long-standing commitment to farmers' causes.
Vaiko, general secretary of MDMK and with a long association with Abbas, shared that Abbas always kept him updated on dam matters without delay.