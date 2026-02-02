Tamil Nadu folk artists seek government help to survive
Folk artists in Tamil Nadu, especially from the Sivaganga Drama Actors Association, are struggling to make ends meet.
With fewer temple festival gigs and modern entertainment taking over, many members now get less than 10 shows a year and can barely pay rent.
Artists have requested for free house sites and homes
These artists keep local traditions alive but their earnings aren't enough for daily expenses or stable housing.
They've asked the state government for free house sites and homes under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme—similar to support given by Nadigar Sangam, which provides pensions and other monetary, educational, and medical assistance to needy members.
It's about making sure traditional talent isn't left behind as times change.