Tamil Nadu folk artists seek government help to survive

Artists have requested for free house sites and homes

These artists keep local traditions alive but their earnings aren't enough for daily expenses or stable housing.

They've asked the state government for free house sites and homes under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme—similar to support given by Nadigar Sangam, which provides pensions and other monetary, educational, and medical assistance to needy members.

It's about making sure traditional talent isn't left behind as times change.