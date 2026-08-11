Tamil Nadu forms 7-member panel for non-hereditary temple trustees
Tamil Nadu has created a seven-member committee to suggest names for non-hereditary trustee roles in temples managed by the state.
This is mainly for temples earning over ₹10 lakh each year.
The group is led by Thavathiru Sivagnana Balaya Swamigal, with retired District and Sessions Judge Dr K. Ramnathan as vice-chairperson.
Panel will shortlist trustee candidates
The panel includes some well-known faces, like Tamil film producer and AGS Entertainment CEO Archana Kalpathi and folk singer Velmurugan, who said he's grateful to Chief Minister Joseph Vijay.
Other members are retired IAS officer P R Sampath, Ma Sumathi (Sumathisri), and Tha Velmurugan.
HR and CE Commissioner J Kumara Gurubaran will be the ex-officio member and secretary.
The goal? Scrutinizing applications and preparing a panel of eligible candidates for non-hereditary trustee appointments.