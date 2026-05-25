Tamil Nadu greenlights 5 shows daily for 1st week releases
Entertainment
Starting May 25, theaters across Tamil Nadu can now screen five shows a day for new films during their first week, no matter if it's a weekend, holiday, or festival.
This move comes after the local film industry asked for it, and Chief Minister Joseph Vijay gave it the green light.
Fifth show automatic, district approvals waived
Before this, theaters were capped at four shows a day unless they got special permission.
Now, that extra fifth show is automatic for newly released Tamil films, including dubbed films, re-released films, children's films, and films screened in both digital and non-digital formats.
Theater owners won't need district approvals anymore, making it easier to catch those big premieres with your friends right when they drop.