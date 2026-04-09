Tamil spy thriller 'Leader' earns 3.99cr amid low turnout
Entertainment
Saravanan's new Tamil spy thriller, Leader, hasn't made much noise in its first week, earning just ₹3.99 crore.
Despite a promising plot and a recognizable cast, the movie saw low attendance and limited screenings, with only 15% of seats filled on day seven.
'Leader' gets mixed audience reactions
Leader follows undercover agent Sakthivel as he stops a major conspiracy, but even with solid performances, especially from Santhosh Prathap as the villain, audience reactions have been mixed.
The film's future now depends on whether word-of-mouth can help boost ticket sales next week.